EAST CHESTER, N.S. -- RCMP have charged a Brazilian man for driving nearly double the speed limit in East Chester on Saturday.

Police say they clocked a 53-year-old man doing 182 km per hour in a 100 km per hour zone on Highway 103 just after 1:30 p.m.

The man’s license was suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was seize.

He was also issued a fine for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act for $2,422.50.