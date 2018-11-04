Featured
RCMP charge man with stunting in East Chester, N.S.
A 52-year-old man has been issued a fine for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act for $2,422.50.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 12:23PM AST
EAST CHESTER, N.S. -- RCMP have charged a Brazilian man for driving nearly double the speed limit in East Chester on Saturday.
Police say they clocked a 53-year-old man doing 182 km per hour in a 100 km per hour zone on Highway 103 just after 1:30 p.m.
The man’s license was suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was seize.
He was also issued a fine for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act for $2,422.50.