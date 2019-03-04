

A 27-year-old Moncton man faces a number of charges after the Codiac Regional RCMP investigated a complaint of sexual assault of a person under the age of 16.

Police say they received a complaint on Feb. 24 about the assault, which is alleged to have occurred between September 2016 and January 2018.

“On February 28, members of the Codiac RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton,” the RCMP says in a news release. “A 27-year-old man was arrested at the residence, and was held in custody.”

Police say Dillon Turpin appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday and was charged with the following offences:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Two counts of uttering threats

Unlawful confinement

Possession of child pornography

Making child pornography

Making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim.

Turpin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing.