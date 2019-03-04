Featured
RCMP charge Moncton man with multiple sex offences against minor
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 3:46PM AST
A 27-year-old Moncton man faces a number of charges after the Codiac Regional RCMP investigated a complaint of sexual assault of a person under the age of 16.
Police say they received a complaint on Feb. 24 about the assault, which is alleged to have occurred between September 2016 and January 2018.
“On February 28, members of the Codiac RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton,” the RCMP says in a news release. “A 27-year-old man was arrested at the residence, and was held in custody.”
Police say Dillon Turpin appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday and was charged with the following offences:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Two counts of uttering threats
- Unlawful confinement
- Possession of child pornography
- Making child pornography
- Making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16
There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could identify the victim.
Turpin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing.