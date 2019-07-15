

Mounties have charged a 21-year-old Nova Scotia man with stunting on Highway 101 near Smiths Cove on Monday morning.

Digby RCMP say one of their officers on patrol noticed a white sedan traveling in the opposite direction and passing a line of six other vehicles.

“The sedan was speeding, and was clocked on radar at 169 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, 69 km/hr above the posted speed limit,” the RCMP said in a news release. “When the police officer stopped the vehicle, there was a woman in the front passenger seat and a small child in a car seat in the back. A ride was arranged for the passengers in the vehicle.”

Police also say the newly licenced driver did not have insurance on the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized, towed, and the driver's licence was suspended for seven days. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and the fine for driving without insurance is $1272.50.

“Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads,” the RCMP said. “Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.”