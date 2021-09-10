HALIFAX -- A 36-year-old man from Upper Musquodoboit, N.S. has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Sheet Harbour, N.S. that occurred in May.

On Thursday, Halifax District RCMP executed two search warrants in Upper Musquodoboit. As a result, police say they arrested a man in relation to the armed robbery at a business on Highway 7.

On May 11, police say the man entered the store armed with a gun and demanded drugs from the employee.

The man left the store on foot with controlled substances. According to police, nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

The 36-year-old man was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Oct. 20 to face a charge of robbery with a firearm.