HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old Windsor, N.S. man is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault in the community.

West Hants District RCMP say they received a report on April 29 that a man had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after he had given her a drive from Windsor to Hantsport that day.

According to police, during the drive the man sexually touched the victim, and also asked the victim to touch him in a sexual manner. Police arrested the 34-year-old man later that day without incident.

Frederick Davis, 34, of Windsor has been charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference and Invitation to Sexual Touching.

Davis has since been released from custody and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court on June 28.

The investigation is continuing.