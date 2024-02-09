ATLANTIC
    • RCMP close section of N.S. Highway 7 while man barricaded in home

    A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock) A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)
    Nova Scotia RCMP is responding to an incident involving a man who is barricaded inside his home, according to a Friday news release.

    Police say there is no immediate threat to anyone outside.

    The closure spans a section of Highway 7 between Echo Forest Drive and Beech Hill Drive.

    “We will provide updates as we have more information,” police say.

