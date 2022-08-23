RCMP commissioner scheduled to testify at Nova Scotia inquiry into 2020 mass shooting

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.

Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament

About 2,000 protesters upset with the government's pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand's Parliament -- but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.

  • DFO fines B.C. man $12K for sailing and diving too close to orcas

    Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) recently served a $12,000 fine to a B.C. man for getting too close to orcas, the largest fine of this type to ever be handed out in Canada. The commercial diver was in the area when a pod of seven Northern Resident Killer Whales swam by Prince Rupert, B.C., on April 25, 2020.

  • Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria

    Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.