RCMP conducting 'sweeps' at three Moncton schools after several discoveries of used needles

Before school starts each morning, New Brunswick RCMP members do "sweeps" or walk-throughs at three Moncton K-8 schools to make sure there isn't anything, or anyone, that can harm the students.

The sweeps are part of an initiative by the Codiac Regional RCMP, the City of Moncton, the Anglophone East School District and Bessborough, Hillcrest and Edith Cavell schools.

The principals of the three K-8 schools have all talked publicly in the past year or so about finding used needles on school property.

A letter to Bessborough School parents sent this week said playground checks are necessary to make sure no harmful items are left behind overnight.

Janice Mullin has a daughter at Bessborough and is glad to see police there.

"I actually am. I think it's good for them to get familiar with the whole concept and I think that it's also important for the school staff to not have to do this on their own. They've been scouring the playground every day for months," said Mullin.

A few blocks away at Edith Cavell School, another parent was happy and sad to hear about the sweeps.

"It's heartbreaking," said ​Kristina Hayley Wilbur​. "You have young kids and describing that to young kids, you know, why the police are here and to watch out for dangerous items, it's really hard as a mother, but I'm really glad the police are here."

CTV News requested interviews with the principals, but the Anglophone East School District deferred to the RCMP.

In a telephone interview, Codiac Regional RCMP Insp. Ben Jolette said they were asked to do the patrols because of needles and some people sleeping on school property overnight.

Mullin said she's noticed a big increase in crime in her west end Moncton neighbourhood over the past year.

"I used to go for walks at night... I won't go out for a walk with my kids by myself anymore. Even in the evenings when it's nice, I definitely won't go out by myself at all," said Mullin.

According to Jolette, since the RCMP started the sweeps on June 2, they haven’t encountered anybody or any issues.

"We have 46 schools in the Greater Moncton area, but we’re concentrating on those [schools] because that’s where the specific issues were raised," said Jolette.

The patrols will continue until June 24, which is the last day of school.