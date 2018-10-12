

CTV Atlantic





RCMP in Ottawa have now confirmed Fenwick MacIntosh is back on Canadian soil.

The 75-year-old Nova Scotia native has been released from jail in Nepal, after being convicted in 2015 for sexually molesting a 15 old boy.

Authorities say his age as a factor for his release.

RCMP are saying little, other than they are working with law enforcement in both Canada and Nepal to ensure MacIntosh complies with requirements set out in the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

They don't elaborate on what those requirements are.

MacIntosh spent time in the Canadian prison system after similar convictions in Nova Scotia.

Those convictions were overturned after the Nova Scotia Supreme Court of Appeal decided it took too long to bring him to trial and the Supreme Court of Canada agreed.