The RCMP are continuing to search for a 29-year-old Lunenburg County man reported missing in August.

Joshua Slauenwhite was last seen at Mader’s convenience store in Farmington, N.S. on Aug. 4, 2017. Police say he left the store on foot, headed towards New Germany, N.S.

Police dogs searched a large wooded area along Cornwall Road, near Union Square, on Friday in the hopes of finding any evidence related to Slauenwhite’s disappearance.

Several RCMP officers and 12 members of the Lunenburg County Ground Search and Rescue scoured the same area Saturday, but they failed to find any evidence.

Slauenwhite is described as a white male with short, dark hair, dark-coloured eyes, and a trimmed beardJoshua Slauenwhite . He is six-foot-four inches tall with a heavy build.

Slauenwhite has several tattoos, including the words “Love & Hate” on his hands, “Yoshi” on his right forearm, and a feather on his leg.

He was last seen wearing shorts or sweat pants and a dark shirt, and may have been carrying a black tote bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.