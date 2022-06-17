RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
The eight-page internal policy came into force on March 1 and was provided to The Canadian Press by the RCMP.
It outlines the circumstances in which a public alert can be used, including active shooter situations, terrorist attacks, riots and natural disasters.
Each commanding officer is supposed to establish a public alert coordinator position and keep statistics on the use of alerts.
According to the policy, members collect information about the incident, who is involved -- including a description of the person and vehicle, if there is one -- where and when it happened, why the alert is being issued and "the actions that the public is expected to take."
Supervisors or unit commanders approve those requests, and the RCMP says the decision to use an alert is "at the discretion of those officers responding and managing the incident."
"RCMP policy provides a guide for dealing with incidents but does not direct officers to issue alerts since policy can never address all possible situations," an RCMP spokesperson said in an email.
In April 2020 gunman Gabriel Wortman murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia while dressed as a cop and driving a mock police car. The killing spree spanned more than 100 kilometres and more than 13 hours, but the emergency alert system was never activated to warn the public.
The RCMP instead used Twitter to share information.
The force has said it was in the process of drafting an alert when the gunman was killed by police on April 19, but the ongoing public inquiry into the shootings has also revealed that senior officers were not aware of how to use the system.
Family members of the victims have said lives could have been saved had people been notified earlier. The public inquiry has been tasked with investigating the RCMP's communication with the public during and after that weekend.
Supt. Dustine Rodier, who was in charge of the operational communications centre during the shooting, told the inquiry last week that "Alert Ready would be considered" in an active shooter event now.
Previously released evidence has confirmed senior RCMP officers were worried that a broader public alert could have put officers in danger by causing a "frantic panic." The Mounties have also suggested that 911 operators could have been overwhelmed by callers seeking information.
Nova Scotia has used the emergency alert system 12 times since the shooting for events involving a police response. Paul Mason, the head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office, told the inquiry "we have not seen mass panic in response of utilization of the system."
Cheryl McNeil, a consultant and a former employee of the Toronto police, referred to the theory as the "panic myth," and said "as long as alerts are clear, concisely stated and provide direction, I don't see how panic can be an expected outcome of advising the public of information they need to know."
The RCMP's national policy says "there will be an increase in calls" after an alert is sent out and that will likely strain resources. It recommends bringing in more staff if possible.
Rodier told the inquiry that the best way to counter that is through public education about emergency alerts, but she also said the RCMP has not developed any public education tools. She said that would be up to the province.
The new policy says it's up to commanding officers in each division to work with the provincial or territorial authorities to establish public alert protocols, including what to do if the incident moves from one province or territory to another.
The RCMP can now issue its own alerts in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, thanks to agreements signed with both provinces since the shooting spree.
In 2016, Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office offered the RCMP the ability to issue alerts because police have round-the-clock staffing and are "better positioned to respond quickly to unfolding events," according to a summary of evidence released at the public inquiry.
The offer was not accepted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on TTC bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid more
The soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Knix seeks sanctions for lawyers behind class-action suit that alleges menstrual underwear contains 'forever chemicals'
Canadian undergarment maker Knix Wear Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a class-action complaint against the company and also filed a motion for sanctions against the lawyers representing the plaintiffs for not conducting an independent investigation before filing a lawsuit alleging its products contain harmful chemicals.
Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to potential for undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on TTC bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
-
Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home
Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old 'intimate partner' of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.
-
Toronto to offer 2 monkeypox vaccine clinics with expanded eligibility this weekend
Toronto will host two monkeypox vaccination clinics this weekend with expanded eligibility as health officials confirm 21 cases in Ontario, with the majority in the GTA.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary ends state of local emergency called in response to flooding risk
The city of Calgary is no longer under a state of local emergency, city officials announced on Friday, adding another storm that was causing concern is no longer an issue.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
-
Calgary tech sector growing rapidly as job fair aims to attract local talent
More than 1,500 people handed out their resumes and made important connections at a job fair seeking to attract new and experienced professionals to Calgary’s booming tech industry.
Montreal
-
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman, 25, to be charged with murder in killing of man inside Laval restaurant
Quebec provincial police say a woman arrested in Ontario will face murder charges in connection with a homicide inside a Laval restaurant earlier this month.
-
Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
Edmonton
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
'Enough with the old boys club': Half of UCP leadership race candidates are women
Half of the candidates currently running to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party, and become Alberta's next premier, are women.
-
Uncovering the past: Railway ties from historic streetcar line found under 124 Street
Contractors working on a streetscape project on 124 Street have uncovered a piece of Edmonton’s history.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury's Integrity Commissioner to look into KED city council issue
Sudbury mayor, Brian Bigger, said he plans to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner after a late-night council meeting Thursday over the Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
London
-
Tenants group 'flabbergasted' Toronto-style apartment inspections not backed by city staff
Tenants hoping London city hall would crackdown on slumlords who fail to maintain their apartments are expressing dismay.
-
Baker family reunion celebrates 125 years
It’s considered to be the longest running family reunion in Canada and it’s happening again this weekend at Pinafore Park in St. Thomas.
-
'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
Two Kidorable Child Care Centre locations were closed abruptly in London on Thursday, leaving parents scrambling.
Winnipeg
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
Winnipeg police shut down Salter Street
Winnipeg police have shut down a section of Salter Street.
-
Manitoba issues heat advisory ahead of weekend
With temperatures forecast to cross the 30 C mark this weekend, Manitoba is issuing a heat advisory, reminding people about the risk of heat.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Ottawa family’s Australian vacation in jeopardy amid major passport delays
Kenton White was one of dozens of people who lined up before dawn outside the Service Canada office in Gatineau, Que. on Friday to secure a place in line to meet with staff at the Passport Office.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
Saskatoon
-
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
-
Sask. RCMP major crime unit investigates missing 18-year-old
Prince Albert RCMP now considers the disappearance of Seth Deschambeault suspicious.
Vancouver
-
B.C. pharmacies told to keep baby formula behind the counter during shortage
The threat of a shortage of specialized infant formulas in British Columbia has prompted an order from the Ministry of Health to put the containers behind the counter.
-
Bald eagles raise baby hawk in 2nd recorded instance in B.C.
A pair of bald eagles in British Columbia have taken the extremely unusual step of adopting a baby red-tailed hawk into their nest, according to the Gabriola Rescue of Wildlife Society
-
Abolish the park board? Poll finds half of Vancouverites would like to do just that
Fifty-two per cent of Vancouver residents would like to see the city's Board of Parks and Recreation abolished and responsibility for city parks placed under the jurisdiction of the city council, according to a new poll.
Regina
-
Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina
A new housing option is now permitted in Regina after city council voted in favour of backyard suites being built anywhere in the city.
-
170 employees laid off at Evraz steel mill in Regina; further cuts expected
Evraz has laid off 170 employees at the steel mill in Regina since the beginning of May after choosing to idle its large diameter pipe production in the city, according to a statement from the company.
-
Mossbank, Sask. man $1M richer after LOTTO MAX draw
A man from Mossbank is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after scoring big on a LOTTO MAX draw.
Vancouver Island
-
Bald eagles raise baby hawk in 2nd recorded instance in B.C.
A pair of bald eagles in British Columbia have taken the extremely unusual step of adopting a baby red-tailed hawk into their nest, according to the Gabriola Rescue of Wildlife Society
-
Victoria mayor dons drag, condemns threats that cancelled all-ages performance
Victoria's mayor has condemned the threats of violence that caused the cancellation of a family-friendly drag show that was scheduled for this weekend, and she did it while sporting a fake beard and a bow tie.
-
BC Ferries cancels weekend sailings for 2nd week in a row
BC Ferries says staff shortages have led to sailing cancellations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.