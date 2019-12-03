HALIFAX -- The RCMP is expected to confirm at a news conference this morning that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Cassidy Bernard.

The 22-year-old Bernard was found unresponsive inside her home on Highway 105 on the We'koqma'q First Nation, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2018.

Her two infant daughters were also found inside the home. They were dehydrated, but they weren’t injured.

Police have previously said that Bernard’s death is considered suspicious, but they haven’t said how she died.

According to Bernard’s family, police have arrested Austin Isadore, who was Bernard’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her twin girls.

Isadore is due to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court this morning.

Meanwhile, the RCMP will be holding a news conference at the community hall on the We'koqma'q First Nation at 11 a.m.

Bernard’s family, friends and community have been waiting for justice for more than a year. They have held protests and the local band council was offering a $100,000 reward for information in the case.