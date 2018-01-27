

The Canadian Press





MILL VILLAGE, N.S. - RCMP are investigating a deadly house fire in a small community on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

Police say they were called to a "suspicious house fire" in Mill Village, N.S., Friday morning at the request of the local fire department.

In a statement Friday night, Const. Natasha Dentiste says human remains were found on the property.

No further details about the victim were released.

Police say they will remain on the scene along with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office while the investigation continues.