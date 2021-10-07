RCMP identify driver in fatal Judique, N.S. hit and run
RCMP in Nova Scotia believe they have identified the driver and occupants of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month in Cape Breton.
Inverness County District RCMP says at approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a report of a deceased man found on the side of Highway 19 in Judique.
Police say they observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased, and determined that the fatality was the result of a vehicle colliding with the deceased.
RCMP said Thursday the driver and occupants of the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation.
The victim’s name has not been released. Police have asked the community to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation out of respect for the victim's family.
RCMP say these types of investigations are complex and require time for investigators to gather corroborated and factual information, along with supporting evidence, before a determination can be made on how the collision occurred.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Ottawa faces pressure to extend COVID-19 benefits set to expire this month
Many of the federal government's key pandemic supports are set to expire in a few weeks, prompting some business leaders to advocate for an extension.
Majority of Canadians interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster shot: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians have expressed interest in receiving a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
NEW | 756 Alberta schools reporting cases of COVID-19, 54 declare outbreaks
Alberta's first list of schools reporting cases of COVID-19 since resuming the practice shows 54 have declared outbreaks of the virus, while more than 750 have reported at least two cases.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Toronto woman cut off from family overseas during WhatsApp outage seeks new platform
After Bora Skenderi was disconnected with her family in Albania for seven hours on Monday during WhatsApp's mass outage, she started seeking other platforms to connect.
-
More than 80 staff at Toronto long-term care home suspended without pay after not getting COVID-19 vaccine
More than 80 employees at a Toronto long-term care home have been suspended without pay for failing to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, staff say.
Calgary
-
Hospitalization rates decline as a result of restrictions according to Alberta COVID-19 modelling
New COVID-19 modelling for Alberta suggests the province has reached its pandemic peak for hospitalizations -- as long as restrictions such as proof of vaccination stay in place and vaccination rates continue to increase.
-
Young girl sexually assaulted at Calgary bus terminal
Police said the girl was waiting for a bus at the Calgary Transit terminal in the 11900 block of Country Village Link N.E. when she was touched inappropriately by a stranger.
-
Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licences for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen, 13, attacked by a man swinging a knife while walking home from school
A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a man with a weapon while he was walking home from school in north Edmonton Monday, an incident that was caught on camera.
-
Edmonton charity says it's in need of funding to continue feeding less fortunate
As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, an Edmonton charity that provides food for over 500 families and seniors experiencing chronic poverty says its program is in jeopardy.
-
Downtown jewelry heist leaves Edmonton police chasing thieves
Security alarms rang out in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning after a pair of thieves smashed jewelry cases and made off with some of the treasures inside.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert now faces nine additional charges
The 36-year-old has now been charged with kidnapping his three-year old son, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm.
Ottawa
-
Derailed Ottawa LRT car damaged Tremblay Station platform, track infrastructure: TSB
In a report released on Thursday, the TSB said the LRT car "derailed near the middle" of the north platform at Tremblay Station, then proceeded westbound on Sept. 19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Fire destroys 12 townhouse units at housing development in Ottawa's west end
Damage is estimated at $6 million after the Wednesday evening fire in a townhouse complex under construction at the Connections in Kanata development by Mattamy Homes, near Canadian Tire Centre.
London
-
Fentanyl death prompts manslaughter charge: LPS
The London Police Service has charged a 33-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a fentanyl overdose death.
-
'Unvaccinated should avoid indoor gatherings at Thanksgiving': MLHU
Medical officer of health for Middlesex-London, Dr. Chris Mackie, gave guidance Thursday for how to safely enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family.
-
MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Thusday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
132 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Manitoba on Thursday
Manitoba announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
-
Cyclist dead following collision on Trans-Canada Highway
A 24-year-old cyclist is dead following a collision on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba fines 10 businesses for breaking public health orders
Manitoba enforcement officials fined 10 different businesses for defying public health orders.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Province hasn't formally responded to Saskatoon's request for COVID-19 measures: deputy mayor
Cynthia Block, Saskatoon’s deputy mayor, held out hope the provincial government would grant Saskatoon city council’s request for temporary public health orders.
-
Flu shots will help protect heath care system during COVID-19: Saskatoon pharmacist
A Saskatoon pharmacist says getting the flu shot will reduce hospitalizations and doctor's visits and help conserve health care resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Moose Jaw police report death of inmate
An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in the custody of the Moose Jaw Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Insufficient sick leave blamed for many B.C. care home outbreaks; premier asked about next steps
B.C.'s premier has acknowledged that his government's "stopgap" policy of three days' paid sick leave was not enough for workers trying to balance health and financial concerns during the pandemic.
-
Thanksgiving weekend to be the coldest in Vancouver in more than a decade
This weekend will be the coldest Thanksgiving weekend in Vancouver since 2008, according to the Weather Network.
-
BC Ferries exempt from new domestic travel vaccine requirements
BC Ferries, a key aspect of British Columbia’s travel infrastructure, is exempt from new federally-mandated requirements for full vaccination, even though it’s regulated by Transport Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
Prolific graffiti vandal 'KHAOS' reaches settlement with City of Nanaimo
Throughout 2020, the city says that a graffiti tagger sprayed their moniker, "KHAOS," roughly 450 times on properties across the city.
-
Pair of orphaned minks released into wild by Vancouver Island animal centre
Two orphaned minks that were found in separate areas of Vancouver Island have been released back into the wild after being cared for at the BC SPCA's WildARC facility in Metchosin.