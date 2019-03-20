

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have released the identity of a homicide victim in Moncton as they continue to search for the man suspected in his killing.

Police responded to Echo Drive around 1:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that an injured man had been found lying on the ground.

The 45-year-old Moncton man died at the scene. He has been identified as Karl Cadden Wearden.

Police confirm they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators say witnesses have reported seeing Wearden standing beside a bicycle on Echo Drive, before getting into an altercation with another man.

Police say the man then fled the scene on foot. There is no description of the suspect available at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Wearden’s death, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, to contact the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit.