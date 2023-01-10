RCMP in Barrington, N.S. investigating shooting threat made towards local high school

The RCMP in Barrington, N.S., is investigating a threat towards a high school in the area.

Barrington RCMP responded to a report of a threat to the Barrington Municipal High School on Oak Park Road around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police learned that a student had received a message through social media from a person unknown to her. According to RCMP, the message said there would be a shooting at the high school "at a future date."

Police are currently working with school officials related to the safety of staff and students. Police are also on site at the school as a precaution.

The RCMP says parents and students should follow guidance from the school and school board.

The investigation into the threats is ongoing, and police say the information has not yet been confirmed.