HALIFAX -- RCMP in Lunenburg County are asking for the public's assistance in locating an 87-year-old man who was last seen Friday at 11 a.m. at a home on Northwest Road in Northwest, N.S.

In a news release Friday night, the Lunenburg District RCMP described Charles Clarance Tanner as a white man, six-foot-one inches tall, 170 pounds, with grey hair. Tanner was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black pants, according to police.

"When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them," wrote police in the release. "We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tanner is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555 or Crime Stoppers.