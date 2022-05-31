RCMP in N.B. release sketches of suspects involved in alleged attempted abduction, assault

According to police, the female suspect is described as having long blonde hair worn in curls. They said she was reported to speak French and English, but does not have an apparent accent. She was wearing a long pink jacket during the incident. (Source: RCMP)

