RCMP in N.B. seeking suspects who escaped following firearm incident

RCMP in Campbellton, N.B., is asking for help from the public with its investigation into a firearm-related incident in Saint-Maure, N.B., said a news release Friday.

Members of the Campbellton RCMP responded to a report of an assault and a firearm discharged at a residence on Marcoux Street on Nov. 30 at approximately 12:40 a.m. No one was hurt and police determined it was an isolated incident.

Two individuals fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. They located the suspect vehicle later in the Eel River Crossing where the driver intentionally backed into a police cruiser, said the release. Police followed the vehicle from Miller Road in Eel River Crossing to Drapeau Street in Balmoral where a second police cruiser tried to deploy a tire deflation device. The suspect’s also struck the second cruiser and fled the scene.

No police officers were injured.

RCMP have release surveillance photos of the suspects.

The first individual is described as a man in his mid-forties, approximately five-foot-five with a medium build, short dark hair and a short beard. The second man is also believed to be in his mid-forties with a medium build and short beard.

Anyone who has information that could help further the investigation is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is ongoing.

