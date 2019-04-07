

CTV Atlantic





Halifax RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Patrick Oliver was last seen Friday evening leaving a residence in Lower Sackville, N.S. around 6 o’clock.

Oliver is described as a 59 year-old black man, 5’8’’, 160 lbs., with dyed yellow/orange hair.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.