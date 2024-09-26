RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest man wanted on provincewide warrant
Police located and arrested a Lake Echo, N.S., man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant on Wednesday said an RCMP news release.
Matthew Richard Hardy, 33, was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville.
A previous police news release said charges against Hardy include:
- assault by choking
- failure to comply with a probation order
- failure to comply with an undertaking
