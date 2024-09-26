ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest man wanted on provincewide warrant

    RCMP say Matthew Richard Hardy, 33, from Lake Echo, is wanted in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville. RCMP say Matthew Richard Hardy, 33, from Lake Echo, is wanted in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville.
    Police located and arrested a Lake Echo, N.S., man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant on Wednesday said an RCMP news release.

    Matthew Richard Hardy, 33, was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault in Lower Sackville.

    A previous police news release said charges against Hardy include:

    • assault by choking
    • failure to comply with a probation order
    • failure to comply with an undertaking

