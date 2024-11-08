RCMP in Nova Scotia investigating poppy collection theft

ATLANTIC
    RCMP in Antigonish County is investigating reports of theft related to poppy collection boxes between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8.

    A 38-year-old woman from Pomquet, NS and a 44-year-old man from Guysborough, N.S. are both facing charges in relation to the incidents, said a communications officer for the RCMP.

