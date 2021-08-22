HALIFAX -- Mounties in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspicious fire in Wilmot, N.S.

Police say around 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were contacted stating a mobile home was on fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to the residence, according to police

"Investigators have determined the fire to be suspicious and are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal. There were no injuries," says a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Middleton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.