RCMP in Prince Edward Island lay charges in fatal crash

    Prince District RCMP in Prince Edward Island laid charges against a 25-year-old Charlottetown man in connection with a single vehicle crash that took the lives of two people, said a news release Wednesday.

    Thommachen Thomas Panackal has been charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death, two counts of impaired driving over 80mg causing death and driving while prohibited. His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Summerside Provincial Court.

    On Aug. 2 at 4:40 a.m., Prince District RCMP responded to the crash in Albany, P.E.I. A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old man died later from injuries sustained in the collision. A third occupant of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

    The RCMP Provincial Reconstruction Unit and the RCMP Major Crime Unit assisted in the investigation.

