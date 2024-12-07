ATLANTIC
    RCMP in Shediac, N.B., charge man after break and enter, mischief

    An RCMP logo. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News) An RCMP logo. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News)
    RCMP charged a 42-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., following a break and enter, mischief and threats in Shediac said an RCMP news release Friday.

    At approximately 5:15 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a commercial alarm at a business on Main Street in Shediac, N.B.

    Upon arrival, police discovered that someone had broken into the business and caused significant property damage before fleeing the scene.

    Shortly after, police were made aware of an assault at a residence in Bellevue Heights in Shediac. While responding they identified the suspect as a 42-year-old-man.

    The suspect was reported to still be in the area after allegedly crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a residential garage causing further property damage.

    Police employed New Brunswick RCMP Police Dog Services and a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System to locate the man at a residence on Luc Street in Shediac where he was arrested.

    During their investigation, RCMP confirmed the suspect, Shawn Cormier, was responsible for the break and enter earlier that morning, said the news release.

    Cormier appeared in Moncton Provincial Court Friday and was charged with:

    • Uttering threats against a person
    • Uttering threats to property
    • Flight from Peace Officer
    • Breaking, entering and committing – Residence
    • Mischief over $5000 – Damage to property

    Cormier remains in custody. He will reappear in Moncton Provincial Court on Dec. 13 for a bail hearing.

    The investigation is ongoing.

