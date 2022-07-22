RCMP investigate after ‘damage consistent with bullet holes’ found at N.S. home

The RCMP says a home was struck by what looks like gunfire in Annapolis County, Nova Scotia.

On Thursday, around 11:15 a.m., the RCMP got a call about a number of gunshots heard earlier that morning around 1 a.m. in Meadowvale, N.S.

Police say a vehicle was seen leaving the area a short time later.

There were no injuries reported, but the RCMP says the house “incurred damage consistent with bullet holes.”

RCMP officers and a police dog searched the area and evidence was located and seized from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and being assisted by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-665-4481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.