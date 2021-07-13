Advertisement
RCMP investigate after man stabbed in North Preston
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 9:02AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a man was stabbed in North Preston, N.S. early Sunday morning.
Police say at approximately 1:35 a.m. on July 11, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Simmonds Road in North Preston.
Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a man had been stabbed, and was taken to hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.