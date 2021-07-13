HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a man was stabbed in North Preston, N.S. early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 1:35 a.m. on July 11, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Simmonds Road in North Preston.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a man had been stabbed, and was taken to hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.