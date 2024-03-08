RCMP investigate after Molotov cocktail thrown at Meteghan, N.S., residence

ATLANTIC
    Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating an attempted arson after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a residence in Meteghan, N.S.

    At about 4:50 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired and a suspected fire at a residence on Highway 1, according to a news release from police.

    Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that no shots were fired, but a window was smashed and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a home. The fire quickly extinguished itself, police say.

    No one was injured.

    “At this time, investigators do not believe the incident was random,” writes Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with the RCMP in the release.

    If anyone has information related to the incident, police ask them to call 902-645-2326 or contact Crime Stoppers.

    The investigation continues.

