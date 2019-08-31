Featured
RCMP investigate alleged stabbing incident in Kings County on Friday
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:28PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 6:44PM ADT
RCMP in Kings County is investigating following an alleged stabbing incident on Friday.
Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. of reports of an alleged stabbing on White Rock Road in White Rock, N.S.
When police arrived, the victim was already being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Joshua Emino, 21-years-old, from Lunenburg County, was located and arrested for the incident. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Emino will be held in custody until his court appearance, which is scheduled for September 3 at Kentville Provincial Court.
Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other, and the incident was not a random act.
The investigation is ongoing.