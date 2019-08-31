

CTV Atlantic





RCMP in Kings County is investigating following an alleged stabbing incident on Friday.

Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. of reports of an alleged stabbing on White Rock Road in White Rock, N.S.

When police arrived, the victim was already being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Joshua Emino, 21-years-old, from Lunenburg County, was located and arrested for the incident. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Emino will be held in custody until his court appearance, which is scheduled for September 3 at Kentville Provincial Court.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other, and the incident was not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.