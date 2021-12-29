RCMP investigate armed robbery in Yarmouth, N.S.

RCMP are investigating an armed robbery on Main Street in Yarmouth, N.S.

At about 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 28, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a grocery store.

According to police, they learned a man had entered the store wearing a Halloween mask and had what appeared to be bear spray in his hand.

“The man demanded cash, which he was given, and left the store on foot. No one was injured,” read a release from Nova Scotia RCMP.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).