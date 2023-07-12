RCMP investigate Deer Island incidents, warn people not to take police matters 'into their own hands'

New Brunswick RCMP has issued a warning against individuals taking police matters “into their own hands,” as it investigates a fire, a theft, and a disturbance within 12 hours on Deer Island.

The RCMP says it received a report of a disturbance at the Deer Island ferry terminal shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Once the ferry arrived on the mainland, members from the St. George RCMP detachment met two individuals who were driving a damaged vehicle.

The RCMP say an initial investigation found the vehicle’s damage had been caused by a group of “unknown individuals.”

Police wouldn’t confirm if the two individuals are known to authorities.

“As far as who they are and their involvement, it’s all part of the investigation,” said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Stephane Esculier in an interview.

Back on Deer Island, police received a report shortly after midnight of an abandoned residence on fire between Fairhaven and Cummings Cove. The abandoned building was ultimately destroyed. Three tents on the property are now blocked by officers who remained on scene Wednesday. The fire is considered suspicious.

On Wednesday morning, police received a report of stolen fuel at the Deer Island ferry terminal.

No injuries were reported from any of the incidents.

The RCMP confirm no police officers were stationed Tuesday night on Deer Island. Additional officers are now on their way to the island for the investigations.

The RCMP acknowledged social media posts alleging a connection between the incidents and drugs on the island, but neither would confirm nor deny any link.

“It’s all part of the investigation and we’re still at the early stages,” said Esculier.

A RCMP statement later on Wednesday suggested vigilantism may be part of the investigation.

“Police are actively investigating these incidents, and do not condone the public taking policing matters into their own hands,” said the RCMP in a statement. “Doing this puts themselves and others in their communities at risk, including someone being seriously injured or killed, or facing arrest and legal proceedings for their own actions.”

