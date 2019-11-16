

CTV Atlantic





RCMP in Dieppe are searching for two suspects following two robberies on Friday evening.

Officers say shortly before 8 p.m., a male with a handgun entered the TD Bank on Regis St. and made off with some cash.

Police were then called to a business on Humphrey St. at 9:30 p.m., where a man with a handgun reportedly robbed the business before leaving on a bike.

No one was injured in either incident.

At this time, police have not determined if there is a connection between the two robberies, and have no description of the suspects.