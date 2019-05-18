

CTV Atlantic





Chester RCMP say a 70-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Hubbards, N.S. on Saturday.

Police say their preliminary investigation has determined that just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, one vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the other vehicle.

The driver of one vehicle, a 70-year-old man from Blandford, N.S. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 56-year-old woman from Bedford was transported to hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A section of Highway 3 was closed for several hours but has since re-opened. The investigation is ongoing.