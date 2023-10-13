Atlantic

    • RCMP investigate fatal crash in Oak Point, N.B.

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    A 30-year-old man has died after a vehicle left the road on Route 11 in Oak Point, N.B., police say.

    The RCMP say they responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 11 early Friday morning.

    Officers say they believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and was ejected from the vehicle.

    The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the investigation.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News