HALIFAX -- Police in Fredericton, N.B., are investigating after seizing a "significant quantity" of cocaine last week.

New Brunswick RCMP says in a news release officers seized the drugs on Sept. 7 as part of an ongoing investigation in Fredericton.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Officers from the Woodstock Police Force, Fredericton Police Force and Fredericton Police Dog Services assisted the RCMP with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.