Halifax RCMP are investigating an incident involving a weapon in Lower Sackville Friday evening.

At around 9:00 p.m., a witness walking on Glendale Ave., between Riverside Dr. and Metropolitan Ave., saw a man approach a vehicle with what appeared to be a knife.

The man was yelling at the driver, then stuck his arm in the car and ran away. The vehicle then drove away.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid to late 20's, 6'2" with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

The vehicle is described to be a green sedan. Police are interested in speaking to the drive of the vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.