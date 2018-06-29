

CTV Atlantic





Pictou County RCMP are investigating after a Bobcat excavator was stolen from a work site in Greenhill, N.S.

Police say at approximately 9 p.m. on June 19, they responded to a theft complaint. The 2012 Bobcat excavators had been parked at a construction site, when witnesses observed it being loaded onto a trailer by a dark coloured Ford truck.

The Bobcat is white in colour and the model number is T180. It bears serial number A3LL37181 and is valued at approximately $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing. RCMP asks anyone who has information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.