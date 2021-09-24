HALIFAX -- Police in Millbrook, Nova Scotia are investigating a report of shots fired at a home in the community early Friday morning.

Millbrook RCMP says at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Martin Crescent.

Police say they located damage to the home. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Millbrook RCMP or Crime Stoppers.