RCMP investigate report of shots fired in Colchester County, N.S.
Published Sunday, September 12, 2021 6:49PM ADT Last Updated Sunday, September 12, 2021 7:03PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County are investigating a report of gun shots fired into a residence in Folly Mountain on Friday.
Colchester RCMP says at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers responded to a report of shots fired into a residence on the Base Line Road in Folly Mountain.
Police say a vehicle was heard speeding off after the incident.
No one was injured, and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colchester RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
