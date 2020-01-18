HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a man was stabbed in Priestville, Nova Scotia, on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 5:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Priestville Loop. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed an altercation occurred between two men who were known to each other.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old man from Priestville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man from Pictou County was arrested without incident later in the morning on a roadway in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, near the Stellarton Police Service – he remains in custody while charges are being determined.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.