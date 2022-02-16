RCMP investigate suspected bullet hole at home in Mill Village, N.S.

Police in East Hants, N.S., are investigating after a suspected bullet hole was found at a home on Indian Road in Mill Village.

Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP received a report of a bullet hole in a window.

When they arrived at the home, police were told the person who made the report was awoken by what they believe was a gun shot.

RCMP remain on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, with help from RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Police say a person of interest has been identified and they do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone who was in the 2500 – 3000 civic address block of Indian Rd. between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, or anyone with information on this incident, is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.