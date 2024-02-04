ATLANTIC
    • RCMP investigate suspicious death in Paq’tnkek, N.S.

    The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S.

    The RCMP says they were called to the home on Petow Loop Extension at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

    According to a news release, police say they found the victim, who is a 40-year-old male from Paq’tnkek, and are treating the death as suspicious.

    Police say they also arrested a 27-year-old man also from Paq’tnkek at the scene who was known to the victim.

    The death is not believed to be a random act, and investigators say there’s no risk to the public.

