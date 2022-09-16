RCMP investigate suspicious fire in Wolfville, N.S.

Kings District RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at the Carriage House in Wolfville, N.S., early Friday morning.

At about 5:20 a.m., Wolfville fire officials and police responded to a report of a fire on Main Street. Police say the building that caught on fire is located behind Victoria’s Inn.

According to members of the Wolfville Fire Department, two people inside the building were evacuated. No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown. However, police have deemed the incident suspicious.

Anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-542-3817 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.