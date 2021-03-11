HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a series of break, enters and thefts at a campground on Water Street in Saint Andrews, N.B.

On March 9, police received several complaints of break-ins at the Kiwanis Oceanfront Campground. Police believe that the incidents occurred during the early morning hours of March 9.

Police say the suspects broke into the campground main office, kitchen shelter and storage building and six large trailers, resulting in significant damages. All properties were unoccupied at the time of the thefts.

The stolen property includes several electronics, including flat screen televisions.

Police say they are attempting to contact some of the owners of the damaged seasonal properties.

"To help deter thefts, please ensure valuables inside are removed and stored elsewhere before leaving a property unattended for a length of time," said Cpl. Jayson Hansen with the Saint Andrews RCMP in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding these break, enters and thefts, or believes they had their property broken into, is asked to contact the Saint Andrews RCMP or Crime Stoppers.