Bible Hill RCMP are investigating after a man was stabbed in Truro Heights on Friday afternoon.

Police say at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man being stabbed following an altercation at a residence on Truro Heights Rd.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and later released.

A 26-year-old man from Millbrook was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon.

Police say there are no safety concerns to the public as the men involved knew each other.