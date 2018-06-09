Featured
RCMP investigate Truro Heights stabbing
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 1:01PM ADT
Bible Hill RCMP are investigating after a man was stabbed in Truro Heights on Friday afternoon.
Police say at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man being stabbed following an altercation at a residence on Truro Heights Rd.
The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and later released.
A 26-year-old man from Millbrook was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon.
Police say there are no safety concerns to the public as the men involved knew each other.