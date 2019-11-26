HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision between a transport truck and a car that happened Monday night on Highway 103 in Head of Saint Margarets Bay.

A Mountie on highway patrol came across the collision at approximately 6:20 p.m. and called for assistance from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and EHS while checking on the occupants of the vehicles.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the car had struck the rear trailer of the truck," the RCMP said in a news release. "The car then lost control and landed in the ditch. The 58-year-old female driver, who was the lone occupant of the car, was taken to hospital via EHS with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 62-year-old male driver, who was the lone occupant of the transport truck, was not injured."

A collision analyst went to the scene to collect evidence and the highway was closed for several hours.