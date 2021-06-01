Advertisement
RCMP investigate weapons complaint in North Preston, N.S.
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 10:17AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is investigating a weapons complaint in North Preston, N.S. on Sunday night.
Police say just before midnight on May 30, they received a report of three men carrying guns and running into the woods near Alex Lane.
RCMP officers immediately attended the area, along with a Halifax Regional Police K-9 team.
Police say the preliminary investigation was unable to locate any evidence to substantiate the weapons complaint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.