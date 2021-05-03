HALIFAX -- RCMP in Richmond County, N.S. is investigating alleged mischief to lobster traps off the coast of Petit-de-Grat.

Police say they received a report of 40 lobster traps being cut off from their buoys between 5 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m. on Friday.

The total loss of the catch and traps is about $10,000, according to police.

Police say they have identified a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.