ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • RCMP investigating 2 deaths in Enfield, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo. The RCMP logo is pictured in this file photo.
    Share

    The RCMP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating two suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S.

    RCMP say they found the remains of two adults in a residence on Rockliffe Drive on Oct. 18 while responding to a request to check on the wellbeing of two people at approximately 10:45 a.m.

    The individuals were known to one another, says police.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 and reference file number 24-143338. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News