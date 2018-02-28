

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is trying to track down a suspect, or suspects, after 500 pounds of copper was stolen from a motel in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

Police received a report that a significant amount of copper had been found on the bank of the St. John River shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police have determined the copper was stolen from the Cosy Cabins Motel. They say it caused significant damage to the motel’s electrical and water systems.

Police believe the suspect, or suspects, would have spent several hours at the motel in order to remove the copper. They believe the theft happened sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity near the Cosy Cabins Motel, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.